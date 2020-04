April 21 (Reuters) - Digital Bros SpA:

* PC VERSION OF DEATH STRANDING RELEASE TO BE POSTPONED TO JULY, 14 2020

* RELEASE IS POSTPONED DUE TO TEMPORARY CLOSURE OF KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS OFFICES AFTER CONTAGION OF ONE OF ITS COLLABORATORS FROM COVID-19