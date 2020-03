BRIEF-Digital Domain Holdings Updates On Impact Of Coronavirus On Ops

March 13 (Reuters) - Digital Domain Holdings Ltd:

* EXPECTS IT WILL LIKELY MAKE IMPAIRMENTS ON CERTAIN BUSINESS OPERATIONS, IN PARTICULAR THOSE IN MAINLAND CHINA FOR FY2019

* GROUP MAY REPORT CONSOLIDATED LOSSES FOR FY2019 AT LEVEL COMPARABLE TO OR EXCEEDING CONSOLIDATED LOSSES FOR FY2018

* GROUP RESUMED ON-SITE OPERATIONS IN MAINLAND CHINA SINCE LATE FEB

* DIFFICULT TO PREDICT POTENTIAL ECONOMIC IMPACT OF COVID-19 OUTBREAK TO OPERATIONS & MARKETS FOR CURRENT, FUTURE FINANCIAL YEARS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: