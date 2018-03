BRIEF-Digital Football Business Dugout Agrees To Acquire Ballball And Form Strategic Alliance With News Corp 

March 13 (Reuters) - News Corp:

* DIGITAL FOOTBALL BUSINESS DUGOUT AGREES TO ACQUIRE BALLBALL AND FORM STRATEGIC ALLIANCE WITH NEWS CORP TO DRIVE ASIA GROWTH

* NEWS CORP - NEWS CORP TO BECOME PARTNER AND SHAREHOLDER IN DUGOUT SE ASIA

* NEWS CORP - THE ACQUISITION WILL LEAD TO CREATION OF A NEW DUGOUT ENTITY - DUGOUT SE ASIA - WHICH WILL BE HEADQUARTERED IN SINGAPORE

* NEWS CORP SAYS REVEALED PLANS FOR LANDMARK ACQUISITION BY DUGOUT OF CO’S MOBILE AND ONLINE PLATFORM BALLBALL

* NEWS CORP - DUGOUT WILL BE MAJORITY SHAREHOLDER OF DUGOUT SE ASIA, CO WILL ALSO HAVE A STAKE IN NEW BUSINESS

* NEWS CORP SAYS BALLBALL TO BECOME PART OF NEW ENTITY - DUGOUT SE ASIA