July 17 (Reuters) - Digital Power Corp:

* Digital Power Corp - on july 13, co's board appointed amos kohn to serve as interim chief financial officer

* Digital Power Corp - Kohn replaces Friedlander who was relieved of his duties primarily due to his geographic location outside of the U.S.

* Digital Power Corp says it is committed to engage a new chief financial officer as soon as practicable