BRIEF-Digital Power Corporation announces corporate restructure

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Digital Power Corp
* Digital Power Corporation announces corporate restructure
* Digital Power Corp - subsequent to restructuring, company intends to keep its stock symbol and continue trading on NYSE American stock exchange
* Digital Power Corp - in conjunction with corporate restructuring, company will change its name from Digital Power Corporation to DPW Holdings, Inc
* Digital Power - under restructuring, company will continue development of a service textile treatment system through investments in MTIX’s parent
* Digital Power-under restructuring,among others, co to continue to develop, manufacture and market power system solutions through Coolisys technologies
* Digital Power Corp - company does not anticipate gross revenues to be material for next 24-36 months