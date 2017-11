Nov 22 (Reuters) - Digital Power Corp:

* Digital Power Corp says ‍under trust agreement effective may 14 unit of co entered trust agreement with Roni Kohn - SEC filing

* Digital Power Corp - ‍under terms, Roni Kohn will hold & manage 28% undivided interest of unit of co in real property​ in israel

* Digital Power Corp - ‍trust agreement will be in effect until it is terminated by mutual agreement of parties​