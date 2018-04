April 26 (Reuters) - Digital Realty Trust Inc:

* SEES FY 2018 CORE FFO PER SHARE $6.50 TO $6.60

* SIGNED TOTAL BOOKINGS DURING 1Q18 EXPECTED TO GENERATE $61 MILLION OF ANNUALIZED GAAP RENTAL REVENUE

* FY2018 FFO PER SHARE VIEW $6.54 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q1 FFO PER SHARE VIEW $1.57 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: