Feb 15 (Reuters) - Digital Realty Trust Inc:

* DIGITAL REALTY REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* SEES FY 2018 CORE FFO PER SHARE $6.45 TO $6.60

* Q4 CORE FFO PER SHARE $1.55

* Q4 FFO PER SHARE $1.48

* Q4 REVENUE ROSE 27 PERCENT TO $731 MILLION

‍SIGNED TOTAL BOOKINGS DURING 4Q17 EXPECTED TO GENERATE $56 MILLION OF ANNUALIZED GAAP RENTAL REVENUE​