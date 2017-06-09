BRIEF-Digital Realty to merge with Dupont Fabros

June 9 (Reuters) - Dupont Fabros Technology Inc

* Digital Realty to merge with Dupont Fabros

* Digital Realty Trust Inc - deal for transaction valued at approximately $7.6 billion in enterprise value

* Digital Realty Trust Inc - deal immediately accretive to financial metrics and improves balance sheet strength

* Digital Realty Trust Inc - ‍transaction has been unanimously approved by boards of directors of both Digital Realty and Dupont Fabros​

* Digital Realty Trust Inc - Dupont Fabros shareholders will receive a fixed exchange ratio of 0.545 digital realty shares per Dupont Fabros share

* Digital Realty Trust Inc - combination of two companies is expected to create an opportunity to realize up to $18 million of annualized overhead savings

* Digital Realty Trust - fixed exchange ratio represents total enterprise value of about $7.6 billion, including $1.6 billion of assumed debt and excluding deal costs

* Digital Realty Trust- ‍debt assumed in deal expected to be permanently refinanced with combination of investment grade corporate bonds,other financings​

* Digital Realty Trust - BofA Merrill Lynch, Citigroup are acting as financial advisors & Latham & Watkins LLP is acting as legal advisor to co

* Digital Realty Trust - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC is acting as financial advisor and Hogan Lovells US LLP is acting as legal advisor to Dupont Fabros

* Digital Realty Trust - co and Dupont Fabros entered into agreement under which Dupont Fabros will merge with Digital Realty in all-stock transaction

* Digital Realty Trust - obtained fully committed bridge loan facility from BofA Merrill Lynch, Citigroup which will be available, if needed, to finance deal​