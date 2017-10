Aug 15 (Reuters) - Digitalglobe Inc

* Digitalglobe Inc - ‍signed a direct access program (dap) contract with Australian Department of Defence​

* Digitalglobe Inc - ‍contract is expected to deliver $83.0 million usd in incremental revenue to Digitalglobe over four years, beginning in January 2018​

* Digitalglobe Inc - ‍agreement will allow Australian government to access Digitalglobe’s commercial satellite imaging constellation​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: