March 12 (Reuters) - Digitalist Group Oyj:

* DIGITALIST BECOMES THE DIGITAL DESIGN PARTNER FOR THE HELSINKI REGIONAL TRANSPORT

* ‍LENGTH OF FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT IS TWO YEARS, WITH AN OPTION FOR TWO ADDITIONAL YEARS​

* ‍ESTIMATED INVESTMENT SIZE OF FOUR-YEAR PERIOD IS 3,5 MILLION EUROS​

* ‍HSL SELECTED A TOTAL OF FOUR VENDORS FOR FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT.​