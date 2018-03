March 21 (Reuters) - DIGITALIST GROUP OYJ:

* REG-CO-OPERATION NEGOTIATIONS CONCERNING THE FINNISH PERSONNEL OF DIGITALIST GROUP CONCLUDED

* EMPLOYMENT RELATIONSHIPS OF 21 EMPLOYEES WILL BE TERMINATED​

* ‍OFFICE IN JYVÄSKYLÄ WILL BE CLOSED​

* ‍BUSINESS OPERATIONS IN KEMI WILL BE DISCONTINUED AND WILL BE TRANSFERRED AS PART OF COMPANY’S OULU OPERATION​

* ‍REORGANISATION TO GENERATE ANNUAL COST SAVINGS IN TOTAL OF MEUR 2,6​