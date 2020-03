March 17 (Reuters) - Digitalist Group Oyj:

* REG-DIGITALIST GROUP PLC CHANGES ITS EARLIER GUIDANCE REGARDING FUTURE PROSPECTS

* IN 2020, TURNOVER IS EXPECTED TO DECREASE IN COMPARISON TO 2019 AND EBITDA IS EXPECTED TO DEVELOP POSITIVELY COMPARED TO 2019

* ON CORONAVIRUS: COMPANY’S NEW GUIDANCE IS BASED ON DECREASE IN SALES DUE TO EFFECT OF CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)