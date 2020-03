BRIEF-Digitalist Group Initiates Co-Operation Negotiations Concerning All Of The Group’S Employees

March 17 (Reuters) - Digitalist Group Oyj:

* REG-DIGITALIST GROUP INITIATES CO-OPERATION NEGOTIATIONS CONCERNING ALL OF THE GROUP’S EMPLOYEES

* NEGOTIATIONS CONCERN ALL OF COMPANY’S EMPLOYEES IN FINLAND

* CORRESPONDING PERSONNEL ADJUSTMENT MEASURES WILL ALSO BE TAKEN IN DIGITALIST GROUP’S FOREIGN SUBSIDIARIES.

* ON CORONAVIRUS: POSSIBLE REDUCTION OF EMPLOYEES IS ESTIMATED TO AFFECT NOT MORE THAN NINE (9) EMPLOYEES IN FINLAND

* CO-OPERATION NEGOTIATIONS ARE TENTATIVELY ESTIMATED TO LEAD TEMPORARY LAYOFFS (FULL OR PART TIME), UP-TO 90 DAYS AT MOST AND TO A POTENTIAL REDUCTION IN NUMBER OF EMPLOYEES