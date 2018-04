April 25 (Reuters) - Digitalist Group Oyj:

* DIGITALIST GROUP -ACCEPTED BINDING OFFER FROM ITS MAIN OWNER TREMOKO OY AB OF FINANCIAL ARRANGEMENT BASED ON BORROWED CAPITAL OF MAXIMUM EUR 1 MILLION

* DIGITALIST GROUP - HAS AGREED WITH TREMOKO OY AB ON CHANGING CURRENT DUE DATE, BEING 31 JAN 2019, FOR PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED EUR 4.6 MILLION CREDIT LINE FACILITY

* NEW DUE DATE WILL BE ON 31 DECEMBER 2019 AT LATEST