Feb 7 (Reuters) - DIGITALIST GROUP OYJ:

* REG-DIGITALIST GROUP INITIATES COST SAVING MEASURES WITHIN THE GROUP AND CO-OPERATION NEGOTIATIONS WITH ITS FINNISH PERSONNEL

* ‍INITIAL ESTIMATE IS THAT PLANNED CHANGES MAY LEAD TO A REDUCTION IN NUMBER OF EMPLOYEES BY A MAXIMUM OF 25 PERSONS.​

* ‍ON GROUP LEVEL, COMPANY AIMS FOR ANNUAL COST SAVINGS OF EUR 1.5-2.5 MILLION.​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)