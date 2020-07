July 8 (Reuters) - Dignitana AB:

* DIGNITANA ADDS FIVE MORE CONTRACTS UNDER AON AGREEMENT

* ANNOUNCES TODAY THAT 5 MORE LOCATIONS IN THEAMERICAN ONCOLOGY NETWORKHAVE SIGNED WITH CO TO PROVIDE THE DIGNICAP® SCALP COOLING SYSTEM TO MINIMIZE HAIR LOSS FROM CHEMOTHERAPY IN PATIENTS WITH SOLID TUMORS