Feb 28 (Reuters) - DIGNITANA AB:

* WITHDRAWING FROM BOARD ARE BOARD CHAIRMAN SEMMY RÜLF, AND DIRECTORS JOHAN STORMBY AND ERIK VON SCHENCK

* WILLIAM CRONIN WILL CONTINUE AS A BOARD MEMBER AND CEO OF DIGNITANA AB

* THOMAS N. KELLY NEW CHAIRMAN Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)