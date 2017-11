Nov 22 (Reuters) - DIGNITANA AB:

* DIGNITANA APPOINTS WILLIAM CRONIN AS NEW CEO

* ‍CRONIN WILL TAKE ON CEO ROLE IN Q1 OF 2018.​

* ‍PRESENT CEO JOHAN ERICSSON WILL RESIGN WHEN WILLIAM CRONIN HAS TAKEN OVER IN Q1 OF 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)