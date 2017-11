Nov 2 (Reuters) - DIGNITANA AB:

* PRESS RELEASE - DIGNITANA DECIDES ON A RIGHTS ISSUE OF 42.6 MSEK

* ‍SUBSCRIPTION PRICE AMOUNTS TO SEK 2.10 PER NEWLY ISSUED SHARE.​

* ‍SUBSCRIPTION IN ISSUE WILL TAKE PLACE BETWEEN 11 AND 27 DECEMBER 2017.​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)