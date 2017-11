Nov 14 (Reuters) - DIGNITANA AB

* DIGNITANA MOVING OPERATIONS TO THE U.S.

* ‍DIGNITANA AB INTENDS TO RELOCATE OPERATIONS FROM ITS HEAD OFFICE IN LUND, TO COMPANY‘S SUBSIDIARY IN U.S​

* ‍INITIAL TRANSITION COSTS ARE ESTIMATED AT SEK 3 MILLION.​

* ‍ESTIMATES COST SAVINGS OF APPROXIMATELY SEK 15 MILLION ON A YEARLY BASIS​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)