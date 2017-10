Oct 10 (Reuters) - Dignitana Ab

* ‍Dignitana clarifies company’s position​

* ‍Target for 2017 is now to have about 130 installed systems on U.S. market by year-end​

* ‍Sales and number of treatments have increased month-over-month in 2017 and continue to do so​

* ‍Estimates that break-even can be reached by end of 2018​

* ‍Evaluates a range of financing solutions in near future to ensure continued operations and growth​