May 5 (Reuters) - Dignitana AB:

* DIGNITANA SIGNS MASTER CONTRACT WITH HARTFORD HEALTHCARE

* ST. VINCENT’S MEDICAL CENTER IN BRIDGEPORT, CONNECTICUT WILL BE FIRST LOCATION IN GROUP TO IMPLEMENT DIGNICAP LATER THIS MONTH

* SIGNS MASTER CONTRACT WITH HARTFORD IN U.S. TO PROVIDE DIGNICAP DELTA AT UP TO SEVEN LOCATIONS IN CONNECTICUT