May 8 (Reuters) - Dignitana AB:

* DIGNITANA RECEIVES LOAN FROM COVID-19 US STIMULUS PACKAGE

* TERM OF LOAN IS TWO YEARS AT AN ANNUAL INTEREST RATE OF 1% ON FUNDS NOT SPENT WITHIN EIGHT WEEKS OF LOAN FUNDING DATE

* HAS OBTAINED AN UNSECURED LOAN FROM PAYROLL PROTECTION PROGRAM (PPP) IN AMOUNT OF $353,800 USD

* LOAN MAY BE PARTIALLY OR FULLY FORGIVEN IF BUSINESS KEEPS ITS EMPLOYEE COUNTS AND EMPLOYEE WAGES STABLE. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)