March 11 (Reuters) - Dignity PLC:

* FY UNDERLYING REVENUE 301.3 MILLION STG VERSUS 315.6 MILLION STG

* FY UNDERLYING PROFIT BEFORE TAX 37.7 MILLION STG VERSUS 54.4 MILLION STG

* FY PBT 44.1 MILLION STG VERSUS LOSS OF 18 MILLION STG

* “NEED TO BE CAUTIOUS IN THE COMING MONTHS UNTIL THE CMA’S CONCLUSIONS ARE FINALISED”

* CONCLUDED THAT IT IS PRUDENT TO TEMPORARILY CEASE DIVIDEND PAYMENTS

* FURTHER DOWNWARD PRESSURE ON AVERAGE INCOME PER FUNERAL AND CREMATION EXPECTED