BRIEF-Dignity Says CEO Mike Mccollum Leaves Group And Board With Immediate Effect

April 3 (Reuters) - Dignity PLC:

* DIGNITY PLC - MARKET UPDATE, BOARD AND BROKER CHANGES

* DIGNITY PLC - IMPACT OF COVID-19 AND ASSOCIATED GUIDANCE FROM GOVERNMENT ARE HAVING DIRECT CONSEQUENCES FOR GROUP

* DIGNITY PLC - NOTWITHSTANDING GOVERNMENT SUPPORT FOR FURLOUGHED WORKERS THIS IS LIKELY TO RESULT IN INCREMENTAL OPERATING COSTS FOR GROUP

* DIGNITY PLC - GROUP EXPECTS RATES LIABILITY OF ITS FUNERAL DIVISION TO BE APPROXIMATELY £5.5 MILLION LOWER

* DIGNITY PLC - COMMENCING A PROCESS TO FIND A NEW CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, ALIGNED WITH LEARNINGS FROM BOTH OUR STRATEGIC REVIEW AND CMA INVESTIGATION

* DIGNITY PLC - CLIVE WHILEY HAS AGREED TO TEMPORARILY STEP UP TO ROLE OF EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN

* DIGNITY PLC - MIKE MCCOLLUM LEAVES GROUP AND BOARD WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT

* DIGNITY PLC - IS NOT PROVIDING GUIDANCE ON 2020 AND BEYOND

* DIGNITY PLC - JANE ASHCROFT WILL STEP DOWN FROM BOARD WITH EFFECT FROM FRIDAY

* DIGNITY PLC - TRADING PERFORMANCE IN 2020 WAS UNTIL LAST WEEK BROADLY IN LINE WITH ITS EXPECTATIONS

* DIGNITY PLC - GROUP’S TRADING PERFORMANCE IN 2020 WAS UNTIL LAST WEEK BROADLY IN LINE WITH ITS EXPECTATIONS

* DIGNITY PLC - GROUP MAY NEED TO CLOSE SOME OF ITS BRANCHES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: