BRIEF-Dignity Says FY Results Will Be Ahead Of Current Market Expectations

April 18 (Reuters) - Dignity PLC:

* EXPECTED TRADING IN 2018 TO BE VOLATILE AS RELATIONSHIP BETWEEN FUNERAL PRICE, SERVICE AND VOLUME WOULD TAKE TIME TO SETTLE DOWN

* BOARD STILL BELIEVES IT IS TOO EARLY TO CONCLUDE Q1 TRADING EXPERIENCED IS INDICATIVE OF LIKELY FUNERAL PRICE / VOLUME MIX GOING FORWARD

* SAYS BASED ON Q1 RESULTS BELIEVE THAT RESULTS FOR FULL YEAR WILL BE AHEAD OF CURRENT MARKET EXPECTATIONS

* Q1 REVENUE WAS APPROXIMATELY £95 MILLION COMPARED TO £93 MILLION IN PRIOR YEAR

* Q1 EBIT WAS APPROXIMATELY £37.5 MILLION IN LINE WITH PRIOR YEAR

* RESULTS FOR FULL YEAR WILL BE AHEAD OF CURRENT MARKET EXPECTATIONS