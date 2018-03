March 14 (Reuters) - Dignity Plc:

* ‍BOARD EXPECTS SUBSTANTIALLY LOWER PROFITS IN 2018​

* FY REVENUE OF 324 MILLION STG VERSUS 313.6 MILLION STG YEAR AGO

* FY PROFIT BEFORE TAX OF 71.2 MILLION STG VERSUS 71.2 MILLION STG YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)