May 17 (Reuters) - Dillard’s Inc:

* Q1 SALES $1.456 BILLION

* DILLARD’S - TOTAL MERCHANDISE SALES (EXCLUDES CDI) FOR 13-WEEK PERIOD ENDED MAY 5, WERE $1.409 BILLION & $1.386 BILLION FOR 13-WEEK PERIOD ENDED APRIL 29 2017

* INVENTORY INCREASED 4% AT MAY 5, 2018 COMPARED TO APRIL 29, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)