BRIEF-Dillistone Group PLC Says All Staff Take Temporary Pay Cut

April 16 (Reuters) - Dillistone Group PLC:

* DILLISTONE GROUP PLC - GROUP HAS SEEN A SIGNIFICANT REDUCTION IN DEMAND FOR OUR PRODUCTS AND SERVICES OVER RECENT WEEKS

* DILLISTONE GROUP PLC - ALL STAFF ACCEPTING A GROUP-WIDE TEMPORARY PAY-CUT, INCLUDING ALL EXECUTIVE AND NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS.

* DILLISTONE GROUP PLC - IMPACT OF COVID-19 WILL NOW HAVE A MATERIAL ADVERSE EFFECT ON GROUP.

* DILLISTONE GROUP PLC - COMPANY IS UNABLE TO GIVE PRECISE GUIDANCE AT THIS TIME ON LIKELY 2020 OUTTURN,

* DILLISTONE GROUP PLC - HAVE AGREED POSTPONEMENT OF BANK LOAN REPAYMENTS FOR 6 MONTHS

* DILLISTONE GROUP - WILL ALSO BE SEEKING SUPPORT THROUGH UK GOVERNMENT’S BUSINESS INTERRUPTION LOAN SCHEME.

* DILLISTONE GROUP PLC - DILLISTONE WILL BE POSTPONING PUBLICATION OF ITS ANNUAL RESULTS FOR PERIOD ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: