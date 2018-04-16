FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 16, 2018 / 7:12 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

BRIEF-Dimension Data Partners With Indian IT Services Provider For Cyber Security Solutions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 16 (Reuters) - Dimension Data:

* DIMENSION DATA PARTNERS WITH AN INDIAN MULTINATIONAL IT SERVICES PROVIDER FOR CYBER SECURITY SOLUTIONS Source text: [Dimension Data, a USD8 billion global technology integrator and managed services provider, today announced its long standing partnership with an Indian multinational IT Services provider. Dimension Data has been engaged with the organisation for over a decade and has been executing strategic projects around its IT landscape and cyber security.]

