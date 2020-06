June 4 (Reuters) - Dimerix Ltd:

* DMX-200 SELECTED FOR INCLUSION IN THE REMAP-CAP GLOBAL STUDY PROTOCOL FOR ACUTE RESPIRATORY DISTRESS SYNDROME CAUSED BY COVID-19

* SUBJECT TO APPROVALS, CO WILL SUPPLY DRUG PRODUCT FROM ITS EXISTING GMP BATCH OF DMX-200

* RANDOMISED, EMBEDDED, MULTIFACTORIAL ADAPTIVE PLATFORM TRIAL FOR COMMUNITY-ACQUIRED PNEUMONIA (REMAP-CAP) CLINICAL STUDY IS ENDORSED BY WHO