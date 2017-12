Dec 6 (Reuters) - Dimerix Ltd:

* ‍TO RAISE APPROXIMATELY $5.5 MILLION ON A PRO-RATA NON-RENOUNCEABLE ENTITLEMENT OFFER AT $0.12 PER SHARE

* ‍OFFER PRICE OF 12 CENTS ($0.12) PER NEW SHARE AT 31% DISCOUNT TO 15-DAY VWAP TO 30 NOV 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: