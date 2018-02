Feb 21 (Reuters) - Dine Brands Global Inc:

* DINE BRANDS GLOBAL ANNOUNCES FIVE-YEAR GROWTH PLAN AS PART OF ITS TRANSFORMATION STRATEGY

* DINE BRANDS GLOBAL INC - ‍COMPANY ALSO EXPECTS 10% MARGIN EXPANSION OVER 5 YEAR PERIOD​

* DINE BRANDS GLOBAL - SEES LOW SINGLE DIGIT REVENUE GROWTH, PERCENT EPS GROWTH IN HIGH TEENS, TOTAL SHAREHOLDER RETURNS OF ABOUT 20% OVER 5 YEAR PERIOD