May 7 (Reuters) - Dine Brands Global Inc:

* DINE BRANDS GLOBAL, INC. APPOINTS THOMAS SONG AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

* DINE BRANDS GLOBAL - GREGGORY KALVIN, CO'S INTERIM CFO, WILL CONTINUE IN HIS ROLE AS SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, CORPORATE CONTROLLER ONCE SONG JOINS CO