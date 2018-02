BRIEF-Dineequity Inc Q4 GAAP Earnings Per Share $4.67

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Dineequity Inc:

* DINEEQUITY, INC. REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.74

* Q4 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $4.67

* ANNOUNCES NAME CHANGE TO DINE BRANDS GLOBAL INC

* ‍INCREASE IN Q4 NET INCOME PRIMARILY DUE TO A TAX BENEFIT OF $66.6 MILLION

* SEES 2018 ‍CAPITAL EXPENDITURES ARE PROJECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $16 MILLION​

* ‍APPLEBEE‘S DOMESTIC SYSTEM-WIDE COMPARABLE SAME-RESTAURANT SALES INCREASED 1.3% FOR Q4 OF 2017​

* ‍IHOP‘S DOMESTIC SYSTEM-WIDE COMPARABLE SAME-RESTAURANT SALES MODESTLY DECLINED 0.4% FOR Q4 OF 2017​

* SEES 2018 ‍GAAP EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE OF $4.31 TO $4.61​

* DINEEQUITY- FY 2018 APPLEBEE‘S DOMESTIC SYSTEM-WIDE COMPARABLE SAME-RESTAURANT SALES PERFORMANCE IS EXPECTED TO RANGE BETWEEN FLAT AND POSITIVE 3.0%​

* QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $148.8 MILLION VERSUS $154.2 MILLION

* ‍2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE IS EXPECTED TO RANGE FROM $4.95 TO $5.25​

* FY 2018 IHOP‘S DOMESTIC SYSTEM-WIDE COMPARABLE SAME-RESTAURANT SALES PERFORMANCE IS EXPECTED TO RANGE BETWEEN FLAT AND POSITIVE 3.0%​

* SEES 2018 ‍CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATIONS OF $100 MILLION - $120 MILLION​

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $4.41 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.69 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q4 REVENUE VIEW $148.0 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: