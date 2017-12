Dec 15 (Reuters) - Dingyi Group Investment Ltd:

* CO PLACES TOTAL OF UP TO 1.07 BILLION NEW SHARES TO NOT LESS THAN 6 PLACEES AT PRICE HK$0.44 PER PLACING SHARE

* NET PROCEEDS FROM PLACING ABOUT HK$468.5 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: