June 9 (Reuters) - Dingyi Group Investment Ltd:

* INDEPENDENT COMMISSION AGAINST CORRUPTION OF HONG KONG CONDUCTED SEARCH AT PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS OF CO IN HONG KONG

* CO PROVIDED CERTAIN FILES AND RECORDS FOR PURPOSE OF AN ICAC INVESTIGATION

* INVESTIGATION HAS NO MATERIAL ADVERSE IMPACT TO GROUP & BUSINESS AND OPERATIONS OF GROUP REMAIN NORMAL

* BOARD IS NOT AWARE OF ANY OTHER UNPUBLISHED INSIDE INFORMATION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: