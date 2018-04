April 3 (Reuters) - Carrefour SA:

* Stanhore International Trading, Abilio dos Santos Diniz and Flavia Buarque de Almeida go above 10 pct level in Carrefour voting rights

* Stanhore, Diniz, de Almeida now hold 11.9 pct of Carrefour voting rights

* Parties say they could increase their stake in Carrefour

* Parties say they have no plans to take full control of Carrefour

* They add that they back Carrefour’s strategy and believe in the company’s potential to grow