BRIEF-Diodes Inc Q2 earnings per share $0.26- SEC Filing

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Diodes Inc
* Diodes Inc qtrly revenue was $264.2 million, an increase of 11.8 percent from $236.3 million in q1 2017
* Diodes Inc qtrly gross profit margin was 34.1 percent, compared to 31.3 percent in q1 2017
* Q2 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.36
* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.26
* Diodes Inc - for Q3 of 2017, we expect continued growth in revenue with further improvement in gross margin and profitability
* Diodes Inc - expect revenue to range between $270 million and $290 million, or up 2.2 to 9.8 percent sequentially for Q3
* Diodes Inc - expect gross margin to be 34.5 percent, plus or minus 1 percent for q3