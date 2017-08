BRIEF-Diodes Incorporated Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.36

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Diodes Inc

* Diodes incorporated reports second quarter 2017 financial results

* Q2 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.36

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.26

* Q2 revenue $264.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $260.9 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says ‍"next quarter, we expect to approach our target model of 35 percent gross margin"​

* Sees Q3 2017 revenue $270 million to $290 million

* Q3 revenue view $269.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says ‍expect Q3 gross margin to be 34.5 percent, plus or minus 1 percent​