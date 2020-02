BRIEF-Diodes Reports Q4 Earnings Per Share $0.90

Feb 11 (Reuters) - Diodes Inc:

* ORPORATED REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL 2019 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q4 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.65

* Q4 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.90

* Q4 REVENUE $301.2 MILLION VERSUS REFINITIV IBES ESTIMATE OF $300 MILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $0.63 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* SEES Q1 2020 EXPECT REVENUE TO BE APPROXIMATELY $290 MILLION, PLUS OR MINUS 3 PERCENT

* EXPECT GAAP GROSS MARGIN TO BE 35.0 PERCENT, PLUS OR MINUS 1 PERCENT FOR Q1 2020

* DIODES - Q1 GUIDANCE REFLECTS DELAYED START TO MANUFACTURING PRODUCTION FOLLOWING EXTENDED CHINESE NEW YEAR HOLIDAY DUE TO CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK IN CHINA

* Q1 REVENUE VIEW $292.0 MILLION — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* NON-GAAP OPERATING EXPENSES ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY 22.5 PERCENT OF REVENUE, PLUS OR MINUS 1 PERCENT FOR Q1 2020