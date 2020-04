April 23 (Reuters) - Dios Fastigheter AB:

* DIÖS FASTIGHETER’S INTERIM REPORT JAN-MAR 2020

* Q1 PROPERTY MANAGEMENT INCOME SEK 229 MILLION VERSUS SEK 212 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 PROFIT AFTER TAX WAS SEK 189 MILLION (230)

* Q1 RENTAL INCOME SEK 478 MILLION VERSUS SEK 457 MILLION YEAR AGO

* ON CORONAVIRUS: IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON OPERATIONS IS DIFFICULT TO ASSESS

* Q1 OF YEAR HAS BEEN VERY STRONG