Dec 1 (Reuters) - Dios Fastigheter Ab:

* ‍TODAY ISSUED COMMERCIAL PAPERS OF SEK 600 MILLION WITH MATURITIES OF 3, 4, 6 AND 12 MONTHS​

* ‍NEWLY ESTABLISH PROGRAMME HAS A MAXIMUM SIZE OF SEK 2,000 MILLION​