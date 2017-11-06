FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Diplomat Pharmacy announces 3rd quarter financial results
Sections
Featured
Roundup of Saudi princes widens
Saudi Arabia
Roundup of Saudi princes widens
Breakingviews: Disney-Fox mashup would truly be over the top
Deals
Breakingviews: Disney-Fox mashup would truly be over the top
Supreme Court must tell anti-gay baker his cakes aren’t art
Commentary
Supreme Court must tell anti-gay baker his cakes aren’t art
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 6, 2017 / 9:34 PM / in an hour

BRIEF-Diplomat Pharmacy announces 3rd quarter financial results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Diplomat Pharmacy Inc

* Diplomat announces 3rd quarter financial results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.25

* Q3 earnings per share $0.01

* Q3 revenue $1.125 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.16 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $0.82 to $0.87

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $0.15 to $0.20

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $4.4 billion to $4.6 billion

* FY2017 earnings per share view $0.75, revenue view $4.52 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Diplomat Pharmacy Inc - ‍resolved arbitration with CVS and have transitioned from a PSAO contract to a direct contract with CVS​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.