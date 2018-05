May 8 (Reuters) - Diplomat Pharmacy Inc:

* DIPLOMAT PHARMACY IN FINAL STAGES OF CEO SEARCH PROCESS

* DIPLOMAT PHARMACY INC - JEFF PARK HAS RESIGNED VOLUNTARILY AS INTERIM CEO, EFFECTIVE FRIDAY, MAY 11, 2018

* DIPLOMAT - ATUL KAVTHEKAR, CFO OF DIPLOMAT, WILL TEMPORARILY ASSUME ADDITIONAL RESPONSIBILITIES OF CEO UNTIL APPOINTMENT OF NEW CEO IS EFFECTIVE

* DIPLOMAT PHARMACY INC - EXPECTS TO NAME DIPLOMAT'S NEXT CEO BY END OF THIS WEEK