May 7 (Reuters) - Diplomat Pharmacy Inc:

* Q1 LOSS PER SHARE $0.01

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.22 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* REITERATE 2018 FINANCIAL OUTLOOK

* QTRLY REVENUE OF $1,342 MILLION, COMPARED TO $1,079 MILLION

* Q1 REVENUE VIEW $1.29 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE BETWEEN $5.5 BILLION AND $5.9 BILLION

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.92, REVENUE VIEW $5.44 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S