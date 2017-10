Oct 16 (Reuters) - DIPULA INCOME FUND LTD:

* ENTERED AGREEMENT WITH ALL BENEFICIARIES OF ASSET MANAGER WHEREBY BENEFICIARIES WILL DISPOSE OF 100% OF UNITS HELD BY VENDORS IN ASSET MANAGER TO DIPULA

* DEAL ‍FOR AGGREGATE PURCHASE CONSIDERATION OF R142,000,000, WITH PRACTICAL EFFECT FROM 1 SEPTEMBER 2017 ( EFFECTIVE DATE)​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)