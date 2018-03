March 23 (Reuters) - Dipula Income Fund Ltd:

* DIPULA INCOME FUND LTD - INDUSTRIAL PROPERTY PORTFOLIO ACQUIRED HAS A PURCHASE CONSIDERATION OF R1.25 BILLION AT A FORWARD YIELD OF 11.8%

* DIPULA INCOME FUND - PURCHASE PRICE OF R1.27 BILLION ORIGINALLY INDICATED ON NOV 10 ADJUSTED TO ACCOUNT FOR PROPERTIES ON WHICH PRE-EMPTIVE RIGHTS WERE EXERCISED