BRIEF-Direct Line Insurance FY Pretax Profit Fell 12.2% To 509.7 Mln Stg

March 3 (Reuters) - Direct Line Insurance Group PLC :

* FY PRETAX PROFIT FELL 12.2 PERCENT TO 509.7 MILLION STG

* DIRECT LINE INSURANCE - COST REDUCTIONS AND MODEL OF DISCIPLINED UNDERWRITING HELPED MAINTAIN A COMBINED OPERATING RATIO OF 92.2% IN FY

* PROPOSED FINAL ORDINARY DIVIDEND OF 14.4 PENCE

* ANNOUNCING A £150 MILLION SHARE BUYBACK AND AWARDING OUR PEOPLE £500 OF FREE SHARES EACH

* FY GROSS WRITTEN PREMIUM 3,203.1 MILLION STG VERSUS 3,211.9 MILLION STG AS REPORTED A YEAR EARLIER

* DIRECT LINE INSURANCE - REMAIN ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE OPERATIONAL AND FINANCIAL TARGETS OUTLINED AT CAPITAL MARKETS DAY

* LAUNCH OF A SHARE BUYBACK OF UP TO £150 MILLION WHICH WE EXPECT TO COMPLETE BY END OF JULY 2020.

* CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK HAS POTENTIAL TO IMPACT 2020 RESULT OF OUR TRAVEL BUSINESS

* “WE REMAIN ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE OPERATIONAL AND FINANCIAL TARGETS WE OUTLINED AT OUR CAPITAL MARKETS DAY”

* TARGETS A COMBINED OPERATING RATIO OF 93% TO 95% FOR 2020 AND OVER MEDIUM TERM, NORMALISED FOR WEATHER

* WE HAVE TRAVEL REINSURANCE PROTECTION TO MITIGATE COST OF AN EVENT OVER A 28 DAY PERIOD TO £1 MILLION UP TO A LIMIT OF £10 MILLION

* DIRECT LINE -BY 2021-END, AIM TO UP ANNUAL PROPORTIONATE CONTRIBUTION FROM CURRENT-YEAR OPERATING PROFIT TO MORE THAN HALF OF TOTAL OPERATING PROFIT

* DIRECT LINE - TARGETING CUT IN OPERATING EXPENSES BY £50 MILLION BETWEEN 2018 & 2021, AIM TO IMPROVE OPERATING EXPENSE RATIO TO 20% BY 2023

* DIRECT LINE - REITERATE ONGOING TARGET OF ACHIEVING AT LEAST A 15% RETURN ON TANGIBLE EQUITY PER ANNUM

* ESTIMATE THAT CLAIMS COSTS OF CIARA AND DENNIS WILL BE IN REGION OF £35 MILLION